IAF Chief B S Dhanoa in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Ocean Region plays a crucial role in the country’s national security, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said. The Chief of the Air Staff, who is on a two-day visit to the state from Thursday, reviewed the operational preparedness at Southern Air Command.

The Chief of the Air Staff and Kamalpreet Dhanoa, president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association were received at the Air Force Base by Air Marshal B Suresh, AOC-in-C, SAC along with Radha Suresh, president AFWWA (Regional). Gp Capt P K Awasthi, Station Commander of AF Station, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaya Awasthi were also present.

The CAS was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival at SAC. The Air Chief Marshal addressed the SAC Commanders’ Conclave. Addressing the conclave, he emphasised the increasing importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from India’s national security and economic perspective.

He pointed at the strategic role of SAC in the region and the need for accelerated induction of the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and other operational imperatives. He recalled the contribution of SAC since its inception and reminisced about its crucial role during various operations. He appreciated the efforts of SAC in providing air rescue, relief and rehabilitation support during the floods last year. The Air Chief Marshal will leave for Bangaluru on Friday.