Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IAF Chief B S Dhanoa in Thiruvananthapuram

The Chief of the Air Staff, who is on a two-day visit to the state from Thursday, reviewed the operational preparedness at Southern Air Command. 

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa reviewing the guard of honour at the Southern Air Command headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Indian Ocean Region plays a crucial role in the country’s national security, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said. The Chief of the Air Staff, who is on a two-day visit to the state from Thursday, reviewed the operational preparedness at Southern Air Command. 

The Chief of the Air Staff and Kamalpreet Dhanoa, president, Air Force Wives Welfare Association were received at the Air Force Base by Air Marshal B Suresh, AOC-in-C, SAC along with Radha Suresh, president AFWWA (Regional). Gp Capt P K Awasthi, Station Commander of AF Station, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaya Awasthi were also present. 

The CAS was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival at SAC.  The Air Chief Marshal addressed the SAC Commanders’ Conclave. Addressing the conclave, he emphasised the increasing importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) from India’s national security and economic perspective.

He pointed at the strategic role of SAC in the region and the need for accelerated induction of the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and other operational imperatives. He recalled the contribution of SAC since its inception and reminisced about its crucial role during various operations. He appreciated the efforts of SAC in providing air rescue, relief and rehabilitation support during the floods last year. The Air Chief Marshal will leave for Bangaluru on Friday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Dhanoa Chief of Air Staff Southern Air Command
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp