K T Jaleel inaugurates academic year of Lourdes Matha College of Science and Technology

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Skill and talent are necessary and equally important in the higher education sector, said Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, as he inaugurated the new academic year 'Unnathi 2019' and the hotel management additional batch at Lourdes Matha College of Science and Technology on Thursday.

Metropolitan of Changanassery Diocese Mar Joseph Perumthottam said, "Along with acquiring professional skills, the students should also learn to excel by helping each other. This lesson should be learnt from the institutions they study in."Aruvikkara MLA K S Sabarinathan was the chief speaker.

Manager and director of Lourde Matha Group of Institutions Rev Tomi Joseph Padinjareveetil, executive director of the group Sony Mundunadaikal, engineering college principal P P Mohanlal and management college principal Renjith Pillai were also present at the event.