Museum gets a facelift

The roadside vendors have encroached on most of the parking space leading to vehicles being haphazardly parked.

The city corporation has put up a proposal to the government of setting up a cloakroom to keep the valuables and a general dining area.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city museum might soon get new facilities. The city corporation has put up a proposal to the government of setting up a cloakroom to keep the valuables and a general dining area.

"The cloakroom has been a long-time demand of the visitors. The dining area is also much needed. People sit out in the open and eat. When students visit the place, the situation is even worse. If it is raining or if the climate is warm, it drives away visitors from the place. Again, carrying all the baggage around the vast museum is not practical," said Bindhu Sreekumar, councillor.

The roadside vendors have encroached on most of the parking space leading to vehicles being haphazardly parked. "When it rains, it is a nightmare for visitors to walk from the parking area to the main entrance because of the waterlogging, along with the waste left by the vendors. Most of them are in the list of people to be rehabilitated as part of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

"More and more vendors are coming here. As we clear the roadside vendors from one side, many more crop up. Strict action will be taken. We will demarcate the parking space," said Bindhu.The lack of sufficient toilets was also brought up recently. "When the common dining hall is made, we can add more toilets. As of now, we have received reports of urination near the parking lot," she added.

