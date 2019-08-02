Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Parassala to become model panchayat in waste management 

Project supported by NGT being implemented  to ensure waste management systems in every institution and household

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Parassala grama panchayat in the state capital is set to become a model local self-government in source-level waste management. A project supported by the National Green Tribunal is being implemented here to ensure waste management systems in every public and private institutions and households.

Huge population, large expanses of vacant public land, the location and the border with Tamil Nadu poses varied challenges to the panchayat for its waste management programme. According to panchayat president S Suresh, about 70,000 people reside in the 23 wards of the panchayat. 

“The wards Inchivila, Town and Idichakkaplamoodu have the maximum population density where unscientific waste disposal is a big issue. We have closed wastewater and septage pipes from households and institutions to public places in these wards,” he said.

The six major canals flowing through the panchayat are being cleaned up with the help of MGNREGS workers. Waste dumping on the vacant land near the railway track will be prevented by forming local-level vigilance committees.

Vacant lands
A big challenge to the panchayat is the dumping of waste brought from faraway places, sometimes even from the city, on the large vacant plots in the interiors and in canals. “Recently two truckloads of rotten eggs were dumped in the Karali canal. Dumping of meat waste was common in the same canal and in the Kottakkakom ward. The panchayat will form local-level vigilance committees to tackle this. Police will also patrol,” he said.

The plan
Source-level waste management system will be ensured in all the households and trade establishments. Ninety per cent subsidy will be given to households for setting up the system.  There is also a plan to set up Thumboormuzhi Model Aerobic Composing Technique (TMACT) in all the wards. 

Arrivals from Tamil nadu
Large number of people from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu visit Parassala for conducting marriage in the halls here and for medical assistance. “The visitors increase our garbage burden. Display materials will be put up in Tamil seeking their cooperation,” Suresh said. 

Major canals flowing through the panchayat are being  cleaned up with the help of MGNREGS workers

