Pipeline Road in a shambles

Because of a major pipeline beneath and KWA will not give NOC, the repair work is hindered

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

The Pipeline Road in Kanaka Nagar  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past few years, the Pipeline Road in Kanaka Nagar has been getting waterlogged frequently during the monsoon. As the rains get stronger, it becomes a dirt track, but repairing the road never takes place because Kerala Water Authority (KWA) doesn't give a no-objection certificate.  
The reason: KWA  has installed a major water pipeline under the road. "Using heavy vehicles such as roadrollers will break the pipe. This is one reason why KWA does not allow repair works," says K K Dhanadevan, former secretary of Kanaka Nagar Residents Welfare Association (KNRWA).

Another nearby residents association also opposes tarring the Pipeline Road as it would clog the entire area. "Though the same water pipeline passes under other roads in the area, these were tarred before the monsoon. During the rains, water from Keston Road flows into Pipeline Road and gets accumulated here," said Dhanadevan.

Ward councillor Palayam Rajan said, “All the bylanes were tarred, but work on this road can only be carried out if KWA gives us clearance."
 
Steep concrete steps

Many government offices such as the Ayyankali Bhavan, Pattom and Kowdiar village offices are located near the Pipeline Road. Because of the steep concrete steps at one end of the road, people who work in these offices cannot bring their vehicles through the road.

“Even two-wheeler riders find it difficult to travel through the road. The steep steps leading to the main road should be removed so that people can walk through," said Ramachandran Potty, secretary of KNRWA.

Removing the steps would reduce the congestion near Christ Nagar School as school vehicles could travel on the road. As a solution to this problem, placing interlocking tiles was suggested by the corporation and the residents association. “Placing interlocking tiles will ensure that water pipes underneath are not destroyed and it can be done without using heavy vehicles," said Ramachandran.

TAGS
Pipeline Road Kanaka Nagar Kerala Water Authority
