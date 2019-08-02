Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Strokes dealing with abstraction and destruction

Artist N Divakaran wins hearts for his collage art at ‘Parampara’

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The paintings were not your usual ones. They comprised paper, ribbons, photos and a few strokes of watercolour. As part of his latest experiment, ‘Collage Painting’, artist N Divakaran, displayed his artworks ‘Abstraction’ and ‘Destruction’ at ‘Parampara’, an art show held at the Museum Auditorium recently. The 57-year-old artist was a student at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, in the 1970s.

N Divakaran

“I had a certain colour palette in my mind. Accordingly, I applied it to my work,” says the artist. Pieces of paper were glued to the canvas to create a distinct effect. The shapes created in the painting, ‘Abstraction’ bears a resemblance to fossils of animals and rocks discovered by paleontologists. ‘Destruction’ portrays the destruction of culture, historical events, natural resources and buildings. “The work aims to depict the introduction of new ideas in the form of shapes. It’s the origin of a new world,” said Divakaran.

Divakaran was introduced to painting by his art teacher in school, Aiyappan Kutty. His college professor, C K Ramakrishnan, helped him master the nuances of watercolours, another medium he is proficient in.   

His notable watercolour works include ‘Bargaining’ and ‘Dream’. The latter shows frogs on lotuses. “I wanted to depict the depletion of natural resources and the beauty that we associate with it,” says the artist.
Another work of Divakaran that showed his concern for nature was the painting of a carved portion of a hill. “Nowadays we see a lot of hills destroyed by mining and construction activities,’’ says Divakaran. Apart from painting, Divakaran had illustrated for the Malayala Manorama, Kerala Kaumudi and Kunkumam magazine. His most treasured illustration till date is the one for Malayattoor Ramakrishnan’s ‘Yantram’ which was done using charcoal.

