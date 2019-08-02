Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The charms of Kerala Natanam

Known for her elegant classical dance recitals, Gayathri recently won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Kerala Natanam.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

City-based danseuse Gayathri Subramanian won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dance may be just an art form for many of us. But for performers like Gayathri Subramanian, dance is life and a passion that cannot be replaced by anything else. But, the danseuse believes that dance should have an impact on the people. Known for her elegant classical dance recitals, Gayathri recently won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Kerala Natanam.
As a student of Music College, Thiruvananthapuram, Gayathri was surprised by the pictures of the mudras that were stuck on the walls. The knowledge that she had accumulated from her Guru Nattuvam Paramasivam from Tanjore made her explore new dance forms. The well-trained Bharatnatyam dancer was introduced to Kerala Natanam, the dance form she had never heard of before.

Today, Gayathri is one of the best performing artists of this dance form. It was created by Guru Gopinath and is an evolution of Kathakali. It does stick on to the basic rules of Natya Sasthra, but on the other hand, it exhibits an individuality of its own. The Mudras, as well as the Rasas, are completely different from those of Bharatnatyam. The unique nature of the dance form was the reason  Gayathri was attracted towards it.  Gayathri says: “I started doing Kerala Natanam at the age of 16. It was a time when only a few people practised it. This is why I chose to take it forward.”

As a performer, she was invited to perform Bharatnatyam in Taiwan, where she got an opportunity to demonstrate Kerala Natanam. At the International Trade Fair attended by 40 countries, her demonstrations on Kerala Natanam got recognised and she was invited to perform it at Moscow.

Since the past 11 years, she has been conducting classes in her house at Irinjalakuda where there are about ten students for Kerala Natanam. “Many students from far away come and learn Kerala Natanam which is a good sign,” she says.

Asked about her favourite theme in this dance form, she says: “I like the Draupadi and Gandhari theme, where Gandhari accuses Lord Krishna of killing her sons and Krishna replies that it was she who failed as a mother that her sons were killed.” She performed this recently at the Theerathapada Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram. Presently, Gayathri is working on a research project under the Junior fellowship of the Central government where she is attempting to do the Krithis of Swathi Thirunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Natanam Gayathri Subramanian
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp