The scenic grandeur of Sasthampara

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasthampara situated 14 kilometres from the capital is slowly becoming tourism hot spots in the district. Situated in the secluded Moongodu-Thachottukavu route in Kattakada, the place is being developed as a destination for adventure tourism. Its rocky grandeur will leave anyone mesmerised. Sasthampara offers a 360-degree view of Thiruvananthapuram with the beach in Kovalam visible at one side, Ponmudi and Neyyar Dam outline the other periphery. The growing number of high rise building add to the skyline. The residents can spot a good many of them from the top.

Vehicles can carry you up to the foot of the rock structure here. After which you will have to hike for around 500 metres. There are steps at intervals, benches and a resting area on the way up. The whole path is lighted. Construction of an archway is underway at the entrance, as part of the project to develop Sasthampara into a primary tourist location. Plans for rock climbing and other activities have been proposed by the tourism department. The steps come to an end when you reach a flat surface, the rest of the track can be traversed by crossing rocks at various heights which can be climbed rather easily.

However, the hike down is somewhat tricky. As much as 13 acres of land in the vicinity of the rock have been demarcated for tourism infrastructure development. You can also climb down to the other side of the rock where again, there are places to rest. However, one should observe extreme caution while hiking down to the foothill on this route. Residents warn that the ravines can leave one incapacitated should they fall off. The ideal time to visit is in the evening. The gentle breeze adds to the charm of the sunset.

How to get there

The Thiruvananthapuram- Vilappilshala or the Bakery-Kattakada bus. If you get on the Bakery-Kattakada bus, ideally get down at Thachotukavu.