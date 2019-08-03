Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Parvathy Puthanar still a dumpyard

Corporation and Haritha Keralam Mission to spread awareness, fine offenders

Published: 03rd August 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Waste dumped in Parvathy Puthanar B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the efforts made by the city corporation and departments such as Haritha Keralam Mission to prevent waste dumping in Parvathy Puthanar, there seems to be no respite for the canal. The stretch of the canal from Kovalam to Akkulam, which was cleaned in the first phase of the corporation's restoration work, has relapsed into its former state.

Residents in the stretch have been complaining about foul smell due to dumping poultry waste and septage into the water body. "This is making it difficult for us to stay in our houses. We use the same water for drinking and household purposes,” says Sajan P, a resident.

Though the corporation had appointed special health squads to nab offenders, a huge amount of abattoir and household waste is still being dumped in the canal everyday. “We had taken an initiative to register slaughterhouses and restaurants in the city with waste-collection agencies, but the practice has been continuing,” says Mayor V K Prasanth. The Mayor also said the civic body, under the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act, has decided to keep aerobic bins along the stretch so that waste dumped into the water body is reduced.

In the coming days, the civic body will spread more awareness among the public so that waste is properly segregated. CCTV cameras will also be installed in the area and the offenders slapped with a fine of up to Rs 1,000. From next week, the law to fine offenders will be strictly enforced, said the mayor.

Furthermore, corporation authorities have decided to take action against shop owners who continue to hand over biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste to unregistered agencies.The squads will continue catching such shops and stringent action will be taken against those who are found dumping any kind of waste in the water bodies.

Besides the steps taken by the civic body to restore Parvathy Puthanar, Haritha Keralam Mission is planning to launch a campaign to protect water bodies by spreading awareness about environmental laws among the public from August 15 to October 2. “The mission will start enforcing the rule from October 3 and imposing the fine on people who dump waste,” said T N Seema, chairperson of Haritha Keralam Mission.

More than 20 lakh people including students, teachers and representatives of organisations will be given classes on environmental laws.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haritha Keralam Mission Parvathy Puthanar Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp