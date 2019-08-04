Kerala Karshaka Sangham seeks Governor’s intervention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of Kerala Karshaka Sangham, the state unit of All-India Kisan Sabha, has met Governor P Sathasivam and submitted a memorandum highlighting farmer suicides, debt issues and the need for guaranteed remunerative prices for crops. The delegation comprised Karshaka Sangham leaders Koliyakode Krishnan Nair, K V Ramakrishnan, V S Padmakumar and K C Vikraman. They were accompanied by former minister M Vijayakumar.

In the memorandum, the leaders requested the President’s intervention for early processing of two private members’ bills – the Farmers’ Freedom From Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.

The Governor’s office has forwarded the representation to the Rahstrapati Bhavan for consideration.