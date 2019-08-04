UNEP partners with state agency for Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction programme in Kerala

Arun Lakshman By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will join Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) for Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (EDRR) programme in the state. The programme focuses on sustainable management, conservation and restoration of ecosystems to provide services that reduce disaster risk by reducing hazards and increasing livelihood resilience.

UNEP, with its rich expertise in EDRR will pilot the programme, and KILA will publish training materials, develop modules and conduct training programmes.

The risk reduction programme will involve Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUGES) in constructing new buildings based on the parameters prescribed in the EDRR.

KILA will train elected representatives from the local self-government bodies, local body officials, workers and technical persons who will be involved in the projects including construction of roads, check dams and other reconstruction programmes. The main training conducted by KILA will focus on water harvesting structure, conservation and protection of mangroves and vegetation, eco-restoration of quarries, roads on high ranges, forest fire management, urban floods and disaster management and river basin management.

A workshop by UNEP and KILA officials will be conducted at KILA office, Thrissur on August 12 and 13. Officials and resource persons from Kerala State Disaster Management Agency (KSDMA), Haritha Kerala Mission, MNREGS, AUGES will participate in the workshop. Disaster expert and senior official with UNEP, Murali Thummarukudi will lead the workshop.

It may be noted that the UN had produced the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) document to the state government pegging an amount of Rs 31,000 crore to rebuild the state after the devastating floods.

The PDNA is a document developed by the UN, World Bank and European Union to assess damage and loss in the wake of a disaster and to help formulate recovery needs and strategies.