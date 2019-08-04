Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UNEP partners with state agency for Eco-Disaster Risk Reduction programme in Kerala

UNEP, with its rich expertise in EDRR will pilot the programme, and KILA will publish training materials, develop modules and conduct training programmes.

Published: 04th August 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will join Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) for Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (EDRR) programme in the state. The programme focuses on sustainable management, conservation and restoration of ecosystems to provide services that reduce disaster risk by reducing hazards and increasing livelihood resilience.

UNEP, with its rich expertise in EDRR will pilot the programme, and KILA will publish training materials, develop modules and conduct training programmes.

The risk reduction programme will involve Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUGES) in constructing new buildings based on the parameters prescribed in the EDRR.

ALSO READ: Kerala to be part of National Disaster Management Information System

KILA will train elected representatives from the local self-government bodies, local body officials, workers and technical persons who will be involved in the projects including construction of roads, check dams and other reconstruction programmes. The main training conducted by KILA will focus on water harvesting structure, conservation and protection of mangroves and vegetation, eco-restoration of quarries, roads on high ranges, forest fire management, urban floods and disaster management and river basin management.

A workshop by UNEP and KILA officials will be conducted at KILA office, Thrissur on August 12 and 13. Officials and resource persons from Kerala State Disaster Management Agency (KSDMA), Haritha Kerala Mission, MNREGS, AUGES will participate in the workshop. Disaster expert and senior official with UNEP, Murali Thummarukudi will lead the workshop.

It may be noted that the UN had produced the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) document to the state government pegging an amount of Rs 31,000 crore to rebuild the state after the devastating floods.

The PDNA is a document developed by the UN, World Bank and European Union to assess damage and loss in the wake of a disaster and to help formulate recovery needs and strategies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Nations Environment Programme Kerala Institute of Local Administration Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp