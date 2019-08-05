Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Packaged flour without proper labels and certification floods bakeries and supermarkets

Jayalakshmi, a homemaker who now does a pretty good business of flour production and supply, said, "Initially, I was not aware that I would need  clearance to sell a food product.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Packaged flour with no labels indicating its price and expiry date is now a regular sight in bakeries and supermarkets. Many customers buy them as they find it quite cheap, as they are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30. 

However, as there are no labels displaying food-grade certification, ingredients and licence, questions regarding its quality linger. In many cases, people who sell packaged flour manage to convince shops and bakeries to stock them.

Interestingly, food safety officers have a nonchalant stand on the issue. "We are certainly aware of the issue. Instructions are given to people who are doing this as a cottage business to ensure that they do it legally. There are no other actions I am aware of," said an officer. 

While it is a means of livelihood and a good source of income, a certain regulation is necessary. "We now have a supplier who brings the flour in labelled covers. There are details such as licence and certification. It is a matter of ensuring that we sell safe food. The seller also owes a responsibility in this case. Earlier, when there was any fault with the flour, customers would hound us since only we know the supplier. The demand is very high and I take a specific number of packets every day," said Jerome Prakash, a bakery owner in the city. In some cases, these small-scale entrepreneurs are not even aware of the necessary steps to begin a food-related business. 

Jayalakshmi, a homemaker who now does a pretty good business of flour production and supply, said, "Initially, I was not aware that I would need clearance to sell a food product. The magnitude of it was surprising as all I was doing was preparing the flour and selling it through a few shops in our locality. Later, when issues cropped up, one of the supermarket owners  advised me to get the necessary certifications."

