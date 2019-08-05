Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Permit-less autorickshaws a headache 

The permit-less autorickshaws mostly operate from the rural areas of the district such as Neyyattinkara, Parassala and Balaramapuram.

Representational pic B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Although around 26,000 autorickshaws are registered in the district, only 17,000 of them have permits to ferry passengers in the city limits. The autorickshaws that run without city permits are turning out to be a source of nuisance for the public and other auto drivers. 
These auto drivers are accused of charging high fares and behaving rudely with the public, causing discontent among fellow auto drivers as well. 

“The autos without permits park their vehicles in no-parking zones and urge people to enter their vehicles," said Ravindran Nair, an auto driver plying in the Thampanoor area. 
Another auto driver, Balachandran D S, said, “Because of their rude behaviour with the public, we are blamed for it.” The auto drivers at the prepaid auto counters near Thampanoor also expressed their irritation. 

“We park our vehicles in long queues while these drivers pick up people from near the main railway station entrance. If there is no control over these autos, we don't have the advantage of plying with a city permit," said Rajesh V, another driver.  

The Motor Vehicles Department receives about 40 complaints from the public about such auto drivers every day. 

“Most of the complaints mention the location of the driver. Also, it is difficult to track them as these vehicles are not parked in any of auto stands," said a vehicle inspector. 

Furthermore, he said the redressal mechanism in place is time-consuming, which results in many people withdrawing their complaints after a period of time. “In the end, drivers of such autos only need to pay around Rs 200 in fine if the charges levelled against them are proved," said the official.

