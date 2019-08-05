Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Teething problems in University of Kerala's PG course to be corrected in one month

Due to the lack of faculty, the classes are being jointly handled by research students and faculty of the Department of Political Science even two months after the course was launched. 

Published: 05th August 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

University of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that the University of Kerala’s newly-launched PG course in public administration was facing teething problems regarding faculty and syllabus, the Department of Political Science which conducts the course has clarified that the issues will be sorted out within a month.

Due to the lack of faculty, the classes are being jointly handled by research students and faculty of the Department of Political Science even two months after the course was launched. 

The department head, Sajad Ibrahim, said the research students could not be called ‘under-qualified’ as most of them are JRF holders and have also been serving as contract faculty in other institutions.
He clarified that guest lecturers cannot be appointed at this juncture as it would affect the appointment of more qualified and experienced contract faculty at a later stage.  

“For the last two months, the syndicate of the university is not in place. The contract norms for appointment of faculty are being prepared and will be passed by the next syndicate. Within a month, more qualified and experienced contract faculty will begin handling the classes,” Ibrahim said.

On reports that the syllabus for the course has not been duly approved, Ibrahim clarified that the syllabus has been approved by the varsity’s Credit and Semester System (CSS) chaired by the Vice-Chancellor. 
“Since the academic council meets only once in six months, the syllabus of the course launched just two months ago will be submitted for approval when it meets next time,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Kerala Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp