Teething problems in University of Kerala's PG course to be corrected in one month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that the University of Kerala’s newly-launched PG course in public administration was facing teething problems regarding faculty and syllabus, the Department of Political Science which conducts the course has clarified that the issues will be sorted out within a month.

Due to the lack of faculty, the classes are being jointly handled by research students and faculty of the Department of Political Science even two months after the course was launched.

The department head, Sajad Ibrahim, said the research students could not be called ‘under-qualified’ as most of them are JRF holders and have also been serving as contract faculty in other institutions.

He clarified that guest lecturers cannot be appointed at this juncture as it would affect the appointment of more qualified and experienced contract faculty at a later stage.

“For the last two months, the syndicate of the university is not in place. The contract norms for appointment of faculty are being prepared and will be passed by the next syndicate. Within a month, more qualified and experienced contract faculty will begin handling the classes,” Ibrahim said.

On reports that the syllabus for the course has not been duly approved, Ibrahim clarified that the syllabus has been approved by the varsity’s Credit and Semester System (CSS) chaired by the Vice-Chancellor.

“Since the academic council meets only once in six months, the syllabus of the course launched just two months ago will be submitted for approval when it meets next time,” he said.