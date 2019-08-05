Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Artificial reefs planned to revitalise aquatic life

While enhancing the overall fish availability off the coast, artificial reefs will also ensure environmental and resource sustainability and improvement of community livelihoods.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the marine wealth off the coast of the district, the Fisheries Department will install artificial reefs at selected spots.  The reefs which are to be set up with the help of the Kerala State Coastal Area Developmental Corporation (KSCADC), will get installed off the coast of Poonthura, Beemapally and Valiyathura fishing villages.

"The plan is to install 280 triangles reinforced concrete structures at Poonthura, Beemapally and Valiyathura fishing villages. It will be same as that of the one installed earlier at Thumba and Maryanadu," said an officer of the Fisheries Department. 

According to the officer, the reef modules while providing suitable habitat to fish to congregate and form colonies will also help in revitalising the aquatic environment.  

The other benefits include attracting fish closer to the shore, reducing fuel cost, providing a livelihood for catamaran fishermen and promoting minimum legal size based eco-friendly fishing method.

"The reef modules thus installed will be of 150 cm tall and will weigh around one tonne. It is learnt that the modules will be lowered in 12 to 15 feet depth parallel to the sea bed," added the officer. 
At the same time, it is learnt that a similar initiative was undertaken earlier by the department at areas like Puthiyathura, Karumkulam, Maryanadu and Adimalathura in which around 540 artificial reefs were lowered with the help of GPS and local fishermen.

KSCADC project manager J Suresh Babu told Express, "A majority of the fisherfolk in Thiruvananthapuram district are traditional fishermen. The artificial reef is to help them." 

According to him, as the areas of Poonthura, Beemapally and Valiyathura are facing sea erosion the reef module will help the traditional fishermen to ensure their livelihood. 

"Artificial reef module is an internationally-accepted concept. The efficacy of the method will be assessed by undertaking underwater photography and videography. A study in this regard will soon be conducted at Maryanadu and Thumba," said Suresh Babu. 

