Air Vice-Marshal Prashant E Patange assumes office

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Vice-Marshal Prashant E Patange has taken over as senior officer-in-charge, administration, at Headquarters Southern Air Command, Thiruvananthapuram. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 1984. A highly decorated helicopter pilot, he has the distinction of flying from the highest helipads in the world.

He was with the UN Mission in Somalia from 1994 to 95. He has held many distinguished operational posts which include the Flight Commander of 142 SSS Flt, AF in East, Commanding Officer of 132 FAC Flt, AF in J&K, Command of Air Force Station Jammu in J&K, Air-II of HQ EAC, assistant chief of integrated defence staff in the integrated HQ of Defence/Operations branch and senior officer-in-charge administration of South Western Air Command. Prashant has been awarded AVSM (2016), YSM (1995) and VM(G)(2000)by the President.