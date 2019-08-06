Crumbling sea wall a cause of worry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The top layer of the sea wall near the Shanghumugham beach has been in a dilapidated state for the past few months. In some places, the fibre nets tied to the rocks have been destroyed, which has caused rocks to fall into the sea. Local fishermen allege that Kudumbashree volunteers, who used to clean the area, burnt waste near the nets until recently. “For months, they used to dump waste and burn them near the nets. The rocks might have fallen due to this," said John Steven, a local resident.

Sudheesh A R, a daily wage worker, said some locals throw lit cigarettes into the nets of the seawall. “The resultant fire in the net has caused rocks to fall over. We fear that two or more sea erosions would completely destroy the top layer of the sea wall. The last time we checked, rocks on the top-layer had fallen away in three places,” he said.

The Irrigation Department, however, put fears aside over the sea wall collapsing.

"As the stones are interlinked with the fibre at the bottom layer, it is highly unlikely that the rocks will get washed away," Balachandran P K, an executive engineer with the department.

A waste issue

Dumping garbage waste along the sea wall is another issue that requires immediate attention from authorities. "People often arrive at the coast and throw the waste in the evenings," said a local resident.

Waste is not the only thing abandoned near the sea wall. “Some people leave their dogs near the wall which has caused a huge issue," said Babu N, a local resident.