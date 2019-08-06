‘New facilities for techies essential’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the IT park develops, there will be a huge inflow of techies from other states in the country and abroad. But are the areas near the park ready to cater to their various needs and culture? According to Prathidwani, a socio-cultural organisation for Technopark employees, Kazhakoottam and Kulathoor, which are close to the IT park, have already been witnessing a high concentration of Tamil-, Telugu- and Hindi-speaking people.

Over 250 companies are waiting to get space in the park. The buildings under-construction at Technopark Phase III and Technocity would be completed at the earliest. “A lot of techies from various places are expected to come here. Therefore, facilities should also be increased. The transport buses should display numbers or place names in English. Moreover, it is high time to accept techies from other parts to our society. As an organisation, Prathidwani will ensure safety and security to these people,” said Prathidwani secretary Rajeev Krishnan.