Plastic Task Force: A dedicated team to fight plastic

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pollution caused by plastics in the marine ecosystem remains unresolved, in spite of actions and initiatives taken by NGOs, state and central governments and local self-government bodies. In an effort to reduce the disposal of plastics in sea, Plastic Task Force, which involves over 200 volunteers, will be launched in the city by Mayor V K Prasanth on August 19.

A recent study organised by NGO Thanal revealed that there were 1.66 pieces of plastic per square metre weighing 30.31 grams across the Kerala coast, from March to May this year. These add up to 17 crore pieces of plastic weighing 1,057 tonnes. "We have spread awareness regarding the after-effects of marine pollution. We need to take immediate action," said Jayakumar C, executive director of Thanal.

The Plastic Task Force is a platform for the youth to get engaged in actions which prevent plastic pollution in the ocean. "Over 200 volunteers selected from nine districts will form the task force. It aims to create awareness among communities in the cities along the coast to prevent littering," said Sujith Surendran, deputy programme officer of Thanal.

The idea of green protocol introduced to curb the use of single-use plastics and the local ban on carry bags helped reduce the plastic waste to an extent. However, many outlets continue to use plastic bags. The major share of the waste collected from the beaches of the state constitutes single-use plastic.

Studies estimate that at least eight million metric tonnes of plastic are being dumped in the ocean every year, in the world. If this situation prevails, by 2050, there will be more plastics in the ocean than fish. The toxic chemicals released from plastic and the microbeads will worsen the situation. Nearly 700 species of marine mammals, birds, turtles and seals eat plastics and get caught in plastic litter in the ocean.

As part of the second phase of Thanal's study on plastic litter, a brand audit will be conducted along the coasts of Kerala. The brand audit will help identify the brands that contribute to marine pollution. At least 20 clean-up programmes will be held on beaches in the coming year. Along with cleanup drives, plastic litter study and mass campaigns will be organised.The initiative mooted by Thanal, in association with the city corporation, is expected to solve marine pollution faced by the coastal areas.

