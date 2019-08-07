Attempts to reject Kerala’s heritage of tolerance: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Tuesday said there was a conscious attempt to reject the heritage of tolerance in the present times. He was speaking after inaugurating the research programme ‘Flood: Historical documents and memories’ organised by Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR), here.

He said that cordial relations exist between various places of worship in the state, but it has never been subjected to a detailed study. He asked KCHR to take initiative to hand over such rich heritage to the new generation. “The memories of the worst flood still haunt the conscience of the state. And the lesson of the post-food resilience should be documented for the benefit of the next generation,” he said.

He added that KCHR has been entrusted with the mission of documenting it. The minister also released the project document at the function by giving a copy to former director M S Jaya at the function.