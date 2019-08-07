Journos take out march against lapses by cops

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Journalists on Tuesday took out a march to the Kerala Police headquarters from Musuem Junction here in protest against the police failure in collecting the blood sample of IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman immediately after his car rammed journalist KM Basheer’s motorcycle, killing the latter, on Friday night.

The protest march was jointly organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). KUWJ district president Suresh Vellimangalam said the police failed to discharge their duties and allowed the IAS officer to go scot-free.

The police collected the blood sample after 10 hours resulting in the blood test report citing no traces of alcohol. This was a ploy of the police to save the IAS officer who got bail from a magistrate court as there were no records to prove that Sriram was in a drunken state. A large number of media persons participated in the march raising slogans against the police inaction.