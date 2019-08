By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi will deliver the 18th N Narendran Memorial Lecture at the TNG Fourth Estate hall in the Press Club here on Wednesday. He will speak on the topic, ‘Saffron surge: Can it be stopped’.

Naqvi is an award winning journalist and author, in a career spanning over five decades. His latest book is “Being the other: The other Muslim in India”. The talk is held in memory of N Narendran, a former scribe of The New Indian Express, by his friends.