Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cops are sitting ducks with faulty protective gear

The police personnel wearing motor vehicle helmets or damaged protective gear are not new a sight during protests.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer wearing a motor vehicle helmet on the Kerala University premises ● Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you happen to visit the Secretariat, you will be welcomed by the sight of a few police officers with canes in their hands. During protests, the personnel have to stop or resist the protesters to bring peace on the premises. In all such venues of protest, despite the grave situation, not every police official is provided with safety helmets or body protectors.

The police personnel wearing motor vehicle helmets or damaged protective gear are not new a sight during protests. "The recent incident, in which a police officer from the Fort police station was severely injured in the face, could have been avoided if a good-quality helmet was provided. The safety equipment kits that are provided to the police stations are not maintained or replaced when damaged. The agencies, which secured the tender to provide safety kits, always distribute ones with below quality," said a station house officer in the capital city. 

With more women taking part in protests these days, women police officers are also deployed. According to a woman civil police officer, the helmets become unusable due to frequent usage. "The issue can be rectified only if the safety equipment are checked and replaced as soon as an officer reports fault with the equipment," she said.

An officer with the Armed Police Battalion said though the battalion has plenty of good-quality safety equipment, senior officials are reluctant to provide them. "They are not concerned about our lives. We are forced to use old and damaged safety equipment. The situation of armed women battalion is more pathetic than ours," he said. 

However, City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin denied the claim that officers use  helmets for two-wheeler riders. "The officer-in-charge will not let officers use such helmets under any circumstances," he said. He also said that the department will look into the issue of unfit safety equipment including the helmets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp