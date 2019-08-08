Cops are sitting ducks with faulty protective gear

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you happen to visit the Secretariat, you will be welcomed by the sight of a few police officers with canes in their hands. During protests, the personnel have to stop or resist the protesters to bring peace on the premises. In all such venues of protest, despite the grave situation, not every police official is provided with safety helmets or body protectors.

The police personnel wearing motor vehicle helmets or damaged protective gear are not new a sight during protests. "The recent incident, in which a police officer from the Fort police station was severely injured in the face, could have been avoided if a good-quality helmet was provided. The safety equipment kits that are provided to the police stations are not maintained or replaced when damaged. The agencies, which secured the tender to provide safety kits, always distribute ones with below quality," said a station house officer in the capital city.

With more women taking part in protests these days, women police officers are also deployed. According to a woman civil police officer, the helmets become unusable due to frequent usage. "The issue can be rectified only if the safety equipment are checked and replaced as soon as an officer reports fault with the equipment," she said.

An officer with the Armed Police Battalion said though the battalion has plenty of good-quality safety equipment, senior officials are reluctant to provide them. "They are not concerned about our lives. We are forced to use old and damaged safety equipment. The situation of armed women battalion is more pathetic than ours," he said.

However, City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin denied the claim that officers use helmets for two-wheeler riders. "The officer-in-charge will not let officers use such helmets under any circumstances," he said. He also said that the department will look into the issue of unfit safety equipment including the helmets.