Magic to empower differently-abled youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In an attempt to support the holistic development of the differently-abled children in the city and provide them with a source of income, the city corporation is all set to launch a project which will provide them with training in magic. Under the project, 50 differently-abled children above the age of 14 will be given training and offered employment. The corporation is tying up with the Magic Academy for the project.

The focus is on differently-abled and mentally-challenged individuals. The corporation has allocated Rs 20 lakh for the project. Once found successful, the project will be carried forth in the succeeding years as well. “We haven't embarked on any programme that will provide the differently-abled with a job. This is a move to provide jobs after the training period and give them a source of livelihood. The training will be provided by the Magic Academy, which will also provide employment opportunities,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The seven-month-long training programme at the Magic Academy will commence from August 20. The selection process will be carried out by the Education Department and Kerala Social Security Mission from this week. Magicians along with special education faculty will be involved in training the students. “The number of differently-abled children is seeing a steady rise in the city.

And it is necessary to chart out programmes to uplift them. Learning magic can induce immense transformation in the differently-abled children. It has been observed that the children become more confident and it aids in their emotional and behavioural development,” said K Sreekumar, chairman of the corporation's health standing committee.

Earlier, the Magic Academy had conducted a training programme titled 'MPower' specially tailored for the differently-abled. As many as 23 children were part of the programme who now perform at the academy. “The programme has been found to be successful for children. There are several aspects that go into magic and performance. However, it is all about the element of surprise.

Maybe, when they see the magic unfold right from their hands, there is some transformation happening,” said magician Gopinath Muthukad. “Through this project, we intend to give training and equip them with the necessary skills. They can either choose to work with us as a platform will be given to them or create a troupe and move once they perfect their craft."