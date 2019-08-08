Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tech area in dark with defunct streetlights

 Lack of streetlights on the Kazhakoottam-Mukkola stretch is becoming a matter of concern for commuters.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of streetlights on the Kazhakoottam-Mukkola stretch is becoming a matter of concern for commuters. Although Technopark employees have been complaining about the difficulties caused due to lack of street lights, resolution of the issue is being delayed due to the road widening work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

As the Kazhakoottam- Mukkola stretch is under NHAI, the corporation does not have the authority to install streetlights in the area. "Although the issue has been brought to our notice, no decision has been taken," said an official at the Mayor's office.

In addition, the non-functional streetlights on the stretches near the front and back gates of Technopark are putting the safety of women employees working on night shifts at stake. In order to address this, techies had met the Mayor following which, about 25 streetlights were installed by the city corporation immediately. “The Technopark-Kazhakoottam bypass service road is the main walkway for employees to reach the Kazhakoottam Junction. Though the streetlights were installed, most of them are now defunct,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary of Prathidhwani which is a welfare organisation of techies. 

Due to poor visibility, many accidents occur on the stretch. In order to find out a solution, Group of Technology Companies (GTech), a collective of the information technology and business process management companies, have taken the issue up with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They requested the state government to take proper steps regarding illumination in the IT park area.

“The state government had asked the corporation if they could install streetlights. However, they cited lack of funds. Therefore, we decided to use our funds but this is getting delayed due to the road widening work of the National Highway,” said Vishnu Nair, CEO of GTech. 

Streetlights are the need of the hour as the traffic is being diverted to the stretch due to the Kazhakoottam flyover construction. "In a recent accident, an iron rod pierced into a two-wheeler rider's leg. Even pedestrians face difficulties due to the rods carelessly thrown on the roads,” said Vishnu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Technopark streetlights
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp