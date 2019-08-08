Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Term ‘Sanskrit’ subjected to great distortions: Pinarayi

CM highlights secular nature of the language, says ‘Kristhubhagavatham’ a classic example

Published: 08th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel at the 130th anniversary celebrations of the Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said language should not be linked to any religion. “Language cannot be seen as the private property of any religious group. The term ‘Sanskrit’ is now subject to great distortions,” he said. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 130th anniversary of the Government Sanskrit College and the newly-constructed academic house at the college.

“A large part of India’s scientific wealth is compiled in Sanskrit. This language is used to share India’s ancient knowledge, including Ayurveda, mathematics, philosophy, poetry and literature. In modern times, superstitions, which are incompatible with scientific thinking, may have spread under the influence of Sanskrit. What is required here is to accept the good and reject the others,” he said.

Highlighting the secular nature of the language, Pinarayi said ‘Kristhubhagavatham’ the Sanskrit epic on the life of Jesus Christ composed by Professor P C Devasia is a classic example. The Indian language is taught at universities in Germany and England. University College and Sanskrit College are the heartbeats of the capital. These colleges will be strengthened. The Chief Minister said that `8 crore has been allotted from KIIFB for the infrastructure development of the Sanskrit College,” he said.

UG/PG courses in Yoga
Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who chaired the meeting, said Yoga undergraduate and postgraduate courses would be started in the state. Councillor Aisha Baker, alumni association president Dr P P Laila Prasad, research representative Ratheesh K R, Student Union representative Abhijith and others spoke at the function. As part of the celebration, a wide range of programmes, including the Interschool Sanskrit Drama Festival and the National Vocabulary Festival, are being held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan sanskrit
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp