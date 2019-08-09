Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Agency to handle waste on Kariavattom campus

Disposable cups, plates and water bottles are used for most of the department and University events. 

Waste dumped near the Department of Environmental Science

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The garbage disposal problems on Kerala University's Kariavattom campus are expected to be resolved soon with the help of a private agency which is in charge of the solid waste management at Technopark. 

The students have been complaining about the violation of green protocol and green campus circulars. 
"Around 10 huge bins were provided by the university authorities to reduce the garbage disposal issues. But most of the students and staff are not utilising them," said a staffer on the Kariavattom campus.
The garbage including plastic is either dumped in the pits behind each of the departments or burnt. 
"Though the officials say the corporation comes to collect the waste at regular intervals, the waste segregation and disposal remain a major issue," said a student of the Department of Chemistry. 
The events that are held inside the campus do not follow any of the green campus guidelines despite having received a green campus tag. 

However, according to a former chairman, the proposal submitted during his tenure regarding the solid waste management was taken up to the vice-chancellor. 

"It was submitted not only for the Kariavattom Campus but for all the colleges that come under Kerala University. The issues will be solved after the implementation of the proposal," he said. 

Meanwhile, Sabu Joseph, professor and head of the Department of Environmental Sciences, who is in charge of the waste management within the campus told Express, "Two rounds of discussions regarding the new solid waste management to be done with the help of an agency working inside Technopark is over already. The project will be implemented as soon as we can get the funds." The authorities are expecting the waste management system to be a role model for the rest of the Kerala University campuses and other organisations that suffer from the same garbage disposal issues.

