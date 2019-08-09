‘Amma Manasu’ to deal with psychiatric issues among women in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address psychiatric disorders among women during pregnancy and after that, the state Health Department will launch a novel initiative called ‘Amma Manasu’. The project, implemented in association with the National Mental Health Programme, will be launched state-wide by health minister K K Shailaja on Friday at the Government Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud.

“Prenatal and postnatal depression in the mother can harm the physical and mental health of a child. It can also affect a child’s social and emotional intelligence. ‘Amma Manasu’ is intended to address such issues at the earliest,” said Shailaja.

The minister said gynaecologists, child specialists and others under the programme will be trained to screen women for mental illness during pregnancy and post-pregnancy period. “The screening will be carried out during the pregnancy period and the immunization period of their children. Those who are found to have psychiatric issues will be treated and those who display serious issues will be considered as special cases under the District Mental Health Programme,” added the minister.

The department is also planning to set up the clinics at women and children hospitals under it.