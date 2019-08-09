Coastal residents concerned over breakwater project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People in the coastal area of the district are concerned about the proposed offshore breakwater. They are worried about the effectiveness of the offshore breakwater using geotubes to check the sea force and the possible loss of livelihood it may cause.

“The offshore breakwater will obstruct artisanal fishermen using catamaran and those operating shore seine.” said Poonthura ward councillor Peter Soloman. He says over 7,000 people make a living out of operating shore seine in the region.

Meanwhile, T Peter, National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) general secretary, said the government should consider rehabilitating the fishermen affected by the project. He said fishermen had an assured regular income for eight months in a year by operating shore seine.

The offshore breakwater project uses geotubes filled with sand placed 20 metres from the coast. The tubes of 20 metres, 16 metres and 12 metres in length are arranged in a triangular form. It is expected to check the intensity of waves hitting the coast. The project is being carried out based on the studies by National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT).

“I am not against the project. It is important to conserve the coast. But the government should ensure its efficiency before implementing it.” said Peter Solomon. According to him, the sea at Kanyakumari-Paravur stretch was rougher than the sea at Kadalur, where NIOT successfully deployed the geotubes. A similar experiment a few years back by National Centre for Earth Science Studies at Kovalam sea was a failure. Peter said the environmental impact of dredging for sand to fill the tubes should also be considered.

The Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma had said the project will start from Poonthura coast in September. It will also be implemented in Valiyathura, Beemapalli and Sanghumukham beaches. The project is part of the master plan for coastal protection. In a recently held stakeholders meet, the minister had assured that the project would not affect the livelihood of fishermen using small boats.

