Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM stalwart’s daughter Asha Lawrence faces party onslaught

Among the privileged sons and daughters of CPM leaders, Asha Lawrence, daughter of veteran leader M M Lawrence is an exemption.

Published: 09th August 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Among the privileged sons and daughters of CPM leaders, Asha Lawrence, daughter of veteran leader MM Lawrence is an exemption. The 52-year-old single mother of a plus II student is running from pillar to post to get back her temporary job in Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).

During her six-year-long tenure in SIDCO, Asha had to face many hardships -- from ostracism to physical assault and sexual harassment.Asha was dismissed from service on May 6, a few weeks after her article appeared in the RSS mouthpiece, ‘Kesari’. In the article, Asha had described her life’s journey, from an atheist to a believer. She had also written about the difficulties she faced in the SIDCO office.

Asha was posted at SIDCO’s marketing cell in Kozhikode in 2012. Her problems started with a vigilance raid that unearthed irregularities at the office in 2016. Her colleagues doubted that the raid followed an alert by Asha and isolated her in the office. Later, she had to face inappropriate gestures from a manager and physical assault by a woman colleague before she was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

At SIDCO’s office in the capital, Asha said, she had to face a powerful lobby led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s sister-in-law. “Everyone isolated me. Once a woman colleague spoke very bad about my family life. She had the support of Kodiyeri’s sister-in-law who later testified against me to the deputy general manager who inquired into my complaint,” Asha said.“But what led to my termination was my son’s visit to the BJP’s protest venue in front of the Secretariat and my article in ‘Kesari’.”     

Asha is now pinning her hopes on a petition filed in the Kerala High Court demanding her reinstatment in service or a decent compensation from SIDCO. “I’m unable to find another job at this age. I don't even own a house and has to look after my son. I expect a favourable verdict,” she said. Asha says the SIDCO management attempted to mislead the court.

“They said a co-worker’s complaint has been pending against me in the Kerala State SC/ST Commission which is wrong. It was settled and I was found innocent. As against the management’s claim, my complaint against the manager in Kozhikode was found true and was settled through mediation by the Legal Services Authroity,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asha Lawrence CPM
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp