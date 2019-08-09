Kerala floods: KSEB takes extra care to avoid mishaps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With heavy rain and wind lashing the district, incidents related to uprooting of trees and electric posts have increased. Though the KSEB is taking efforts to reduce mishaps by pruning overgrown branches of trees, potential hazards continue to exist in various parts of the city.



The branches tangled with three electric posts near the Government Eye Hospital have been left untrimmed. These branches look as though they are about to break and pose serious trouble to pedestrians.

On Wednesday, four electric posts were uprooted and three others partially at Kunnukuzhy. Trees were uprooted in places near Kowdiar Park, University College, Pettah, Palode Government Hospital and Tirumala.

Electrocution from broken electric lines has been an issue discussed widely. In June, two people died in Pettah after stepping on a live electric wire which had snapped on a waterlogged road.



The bodies were removed only after KSEB officials switched off the power supply. Soon after the incident, the residents' associations raised concern over snapped electric wires that lay unnoticed in low-lying areas. The KSEB officials, along with the corporation, took extra care to avoid further incidents during the rain.

However, no serious injuries were reported at the district control room in the past two days. According to K Suku, Chief Safety Commissioner of KSEB, overgrown branches of trees were cut down in the city limits recently.

"We have informed the public to support KSEB workers who carry out the trimming. Also, awareness has been spread among people to avoid accidents that can occur due to lightning, falling of trees and electric posts," said Suku.

He further said, "The public should keep television, refrigerator and washing machines disconnected during severe rain and wind. One should not touch snapped electric lines at any cost."

The public can inform officials regarding the snapped cables or electric mishaps at the number 9496061061.