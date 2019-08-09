Kerala to de-silt rivers soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Steps for procuring equipment from the Netherlands for desilting rivers in the state are in the final stages, Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty has said. He added that the tender proceedings will be completed within a month.

The minister was reviewing the progress of the work relating to weed removal from Vellayani lake under the ‘Revive Vellayani project’ being undertaken by the state government in association with Swasthi Foundation.

A decision on compensating owners of paddy fields that have been inundated by the lake, would be taken at a meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister, he added.

The lake will be revived through a three-phase project. In the first phase map will be prepared and statistical data collected through a survey. Removal of weed and mud and construction of a protective wall and walkway along the banks using the reclaimed mud will constitute phase two of the project.In the third phase, water in the lake will be purified using microbes and herbs. This will be followed by beautification of the banks of the lake.Kayaking and canoeing training and competitions will be held in the lake. Residents on the banks of the lake will be made members of the Citizens’ Vigilante Group.