Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Livin’ it up like a local

Celebration of Airbnb’s campaign was visit Goa and gain a fresh perspective on travel

Published: 09th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshots of Karuna & Malvika from the Airbnb campaign

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goa instantly evokes mental imagery of shacks and sand as far as one’s eyes can see. But during monsoons, this coastal state makes for a different kind of postcard prettiness with cloud-laden grey skies as a backdrop for tall palm trees. We discovered that for ourselves as flew down there recently to celebrate the launch of the campaign, That’s why we Airbnb. During our drive to the hotel, we did a quick search and were surprised to read that the San Francisco-based hospitality portal has approximately 150 million users covering more than 65,000 cities worldwide. The campaign was launched with the ‘brand heroes’ and avid travellers, Karuna Reddy and Malvika Poddar from Bengaluru, who also happen to helm wedding planning outlet, The Mogra Collective. That apart, we were looking forward to the panel discussion with Mandira Bedi and actress Huma Qureshi — both frequent Airbnb users.
 
Vintage vibes
Before the next morning, we decided to soak in the homestay experience ala Portuguese style at Lar Amorosa Boutique B&B. We reached the quaint villa located near Calangute — established in 1934 — after a 45-minute drive from the Dabolim airport, crossing the pristine Mandovi River. At the doorstep, our host Collins Mascarenhas ushered us in. 
While looking around, we spotted the hand-carved sculptures such as the climbing horses made from a single log of wood, antique furniture, a well-stocked bookshelf and a cottage overlooking a pool. We loved our room with vintage brown cupboards and an oversized work desk. The verandah opened to countless hills covered in swathes of bottle green. (`3,900 onwards executive rooms.)

Couple goals
When we met Malvika and Karuna, we understood how staying in Airbnbs have helped them see places like Sri Lanka and Berlin with a fresh perspective. It has also enriched the couple’s relationship as they have been travelling together for a while now. “Our Airbnb at Galle was a 17th Century building, renovated recently. We were so happy to see that nature was preserved and the animals weren’t disturbed,” shared Malvika. Karuna was quick to add, “We can’t forget our stay at Berlin either! Our host’s pet dog Luna had us in splits the entire time.” 

Unique characters
The next day was all about the panel discussion at Bay 15 in Dona Paula with Mandira, Huma, Karuna and Malvika. They joined photographer and travel enthusiast Nolan Mascarenhas, who knows every nook and corner of the beaches. Mandira and Huma narrated their travel tales, from which we gathered why staying in such a homestay can be such a unique experience. Mandira shared, “I stayed in an Airbnb in Delhi, which had a beautiful treehouse covered in flowers.

I remember there was also a trampoline and the set-up was so unique.” When we met Huma, she wanted to highlight the idea of feeling safe and a sense of belonging while one travels. “If you stay as a single woman traveller or with your group of girls, I feel Airbnb is safer because there’s a sense of community. My friends and I had gone to Rome and one of them recommended Airbnb, and I wondered if we would be safe. However, when we looked at the old Italian house, it had so much charm and you could see the whole skyline from the top. I was awestruck and thought that there’s nowhere else that we can stay,” said the actress, adding that such experiences allow a peek into someone else’s life in a way that a hotel never can. 

Huma is also an advocate of solo travel for women. “In 2013, I was supposed to travel with a bunch of friends, to go to Kota Kinabalu in Borneo. After my friends cancelled, I was faced with the dilemma if should I cancel or go alone? I had never gone mountain-climbing before and once I reached the top, I looked around the snow-capped peaks, feeling almost invincible,” says Huma, recalling the memory from her travel diaries that helped shape the person that she is. We feel it summed up the spirit of Airbnb’s campaign in a nutshell — to seek and explore, fearlessly, feeling like a local all the while.The writer was at the campaign launch on invitation by Airbnb India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp