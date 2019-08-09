Riches of Travancore history

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Charithra Malika is one of those unexplored treasures. For the uninitiated, it is also an ideal introduction to the history of Travancore. Artefacts from the stone age to the pre-independence era are at display here.

The Malika itself has a curious history. Initially located outside the Fort of Padmanabhapuram Palace at Thuckalay, the Malika belongs to the family of Abhilash Kumar, who is also the caretaker. He, with the help of palace architects from Thirichendur, removed the Malika piece by piece and rebuilt it in Amaravila near the check post.

The collections here include stone-age weapons, bowls, urns, wood and other ceramics. A 'nazhikinar' and Belgium bell are among the collections. Old locks and constructions, modelled on traditional Kerala architecture, are also found here. A total of 4,800 artefacts, belonging to 32 periods of history and three ages, are also on display here.

As of now, entry is restricted to school and college students. However, Abhilash is exploring other possibilities. Visitors should make a prior appointment. There are trained guides to give students a grand tour. Abhilash feels the history of erstwhile Travancore Kingdom is on the wane and the authorities are doing little to preserve it.

Kalari

The Malika has a 'kalari' (training space) and has an underground area for traditional Ayurveda treatment. Though Kayakalpam is practised here, it is restricted to the family. In the evenings, students from around the region are taught traditional and martial art forms including kalari, chilambam, chiramam and kathakali. Yoga classes, as per the Dravidian culture, is also held here. They do not charge a fee, but a 'gurudakshina'.

