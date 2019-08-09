Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Riches of Travancore history

Charithra Malika houses artefacts from stone age to pre-independence era 

Published: 09th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students at Charithra Malika

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Charithra Malika is one of those unexplored treasures. For the uninitiated, it is also an ideal introduction to the history of Travancore. Artefacts from the stone age to the  pre-independence era are at display here. 

The Malika itself has a curious history. Initially located outside the Fort of Padmanabhapuram Palace at Thuckalay, the Malika belongs to the family of Abhilash Kumar, who is also the caretaker. He, with the help of palace architects from Thirichendur, removed the Malika piece by piece and rebuilt it in Amaravila near the check post. 

The collections here include stone-age weapons, bowls, urns,  wood and other ceramics. A 'nazhikinar' and Belgium bell are among the collections. Old locks and constructions, modelled on traditional Kerala architecture, are also found here. A total of 4,800 artefacts, belonging to 32 periods of history and three ages, are also on display here. 

As of now, entry is restricted to school and college students.  However, Abhilash is exploring other possibilities. Visitors should make a prior appointment. There are trained guides to give students a grand tour.  Abhilash feels the history of erstwhile Travancore Kingdom is on the wane and the authorities are doing little to preserve it.

Kalari
The Malika has a 'kalari' (training space) and has an underground area for traditional Ayurveda treatment. Though Kayakalpam is practised here, it is restricted to the family. In the evenings, students from around the region are taught traditional and martial art forms including kalari, chilambam, chiramam and kathakali. Yoga classes, as per the Dravidian culture, is also held here. They do not charge a fee, but a 'gurudakshina'.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp