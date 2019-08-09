Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

TS Joy’s new book narrates the saga of an unsung hero

The long and crushing battle for our freedom was the result of many fearless souls. Many sacrificed their lives with a sole focus of gaining independence for the country.

Published: 09th August 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long and crushing battle for our freedom was the result of many fearless souls. Many sacrificed their lives with a sole focus of gaining independence for the country. If asked, we can recollect the names of many leaders whom we have learnt about in schools. But what about all those selfless warriors who sacrificed their lives without receiving proper recognition? In his vividly illustrated book, Khudiram Bose Deshabhimaanathinte Jwalithasaakshyam, T S Joy narrates the life of one such hero, Khudiram Bose (1889-1908), who dared to attack a British magistrate Kingsford.

“Khudiram was just 18 years old when he was hung by the British. He had hurled a bomb at  Kingsford. And he was the first person to have attacked a British official. Even then, stories on him are not easily available,” said Joy. 

Joy got a major chunk of details from newspaper cuttings shared by his former classmates of Aligarh Muslim University. “I have many friends from Bengal. Most of them had newspaper cuttings with them. The interesting fact is that in Bengal they observe a fast on Khudiram’s death anniversary and children consider him as a hero,” he said. 

The author feels the book on Khudiram’s life will be a reminder for the people about the self sacrifices people had to undergo to give us the freedom we enjoy today. The nationalism and patriotism shown by these heroes even at such a young age should not go unheard and unnoticed by the current generation. “Even in the final hours before the death, Khudiram  had succeeded to trouble the British officers. So, children of this generation should know about young warriors and their selfless mission for independence,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp