Wrap it casual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wear your style–just the way to describe fashion for this generation. For Kochi-based designer duo Minu Jobi and Mili Bobby, this meant bringing a cheerful twist to saris, that most of us would only pick for an occasion. Tropical Lush, the line of premium resort wear from their three-year-old brand Ethereal has lightweight saris that blend luxury and comfort in the most subtle shades. Essence, their second collection released this month, however, features formal saris with a stylish edge. “Sari is an extremely elegant attire. We wanted to make it more versatile,” says 27- year-old Mili, a chartered accountant- turned-fashion designer.

Laced with ease

A resort wear collection featuring saris did make me a little suspicious, but as soon as I held one, I knew they qualify. Use of soft organza makes these saris extremely easy to carry and wrap. Leaves, birds and flowers have been hand embroidered on to the pastel tone to create a soothing, breezy look that would totally suit a day at the resort.

Driven not drab

What to wear to work is a question almost all of us ask ourselves. Something elegant, but not too showy, comfortable and possibly loose fitting–the checklist could be longer. Essence workwear from Ethereal has saris exclusively for a long day in the office.

Made in cotton and paired with loose, shirt-type, long-sleeved blouses, they come in shades of black and white, grey, mustard or pink. Though most saris have block prints with simple designs, some are also plain with pintex, pleats, pipings and reverse borders. Few single-shade designs with intricate handmade fabric

manipulation can be paired with blouses of ikat print.“We are trying to normalise sari as formal wear for the new generation that craves comfort and style,” says 32-year-old Minu who started her career as an engineer before taking up fashion.