Kerala floods: 50 houses destroyed, 19 people shifted to camps

Published: 10th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 01:37 PM

Despite huge waves, local people throng Valiyathura bridge in Thiruvananthapuram for angling on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As incessant rain continued to wreak havoc in the northern districts of Kerala, the southern part of the state experienced destruction on a lesser scale.

Around  50 houses were destroyed and 19 people including eight women and four children were shifted to the newly opened relief camp at Kurisumuttom Grandhashala in Vilavoorkkal panchayat of Kattakada. 
People of five houses were shifted to the camp after a tree fell on their houses.

Public told to stay safe

The district administration has warned people that the rivers now have strong currents and that they must stay away from venturing into the water. 
Power outage is a major issue across the district as strong winds have resulted in trees falling on electricity lines in many places. Overnight rain has left the pits dug on the side of Karamana-Kaliyakkavila highway filled with water. 

The administration has also issued a warning against travelling to hilly areas. “Boating has also been restricted,” said an official. 

Dam shutter raised
The shutter of Aruvikkara dam was raised by 1.10 metre and water is being systematically discharged. If needed, the shutter might be raised a little more. 
“We are releasing water from the dam as the water level has risen close to its capacity. People living on the riverside have been warned,” said District Collector K Gopalakrishnan.

Relief Material 
Collection Centres 
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (24x7) - 9496434503
Law College, PMG
Karyavattom Campus
Technopark, Kazhakoottam
Opposite Kedaram Shopping complex
Pattom Govt Model Girls School 
Students Centre, PMG
Bharat Bhavan (24x7) -9995484148

