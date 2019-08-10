Kerala floods: 50 houses destroyed, 19 people shifted to camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As incessant rain continued to wreak havoc in the northern districts of Kerala, the southern part of the state experienced destruction on a lesser scale.

Around 50 houses were destroyed and 19 people including eight women and four children were shifted to the newly opened relief camp at Kurisumuttom Grandhashala in Vilavoorkkal panchayat of Kattakada.

People of five houses were shifted to the camp after a tree fell on their houses.

Public told to stay safe

The district administration has warned people that the rivers now have strong currents and that they must stay away from venturing into the water.

Power outage is a major issue across the district as strong winds have resulted in trees falling on electricity lines in many places. Overnight rain has left the pits dug on the side of Karamana-Kaliyakkavila highway filled with water.

The administration has also issued a warning against travelling to hilly areas. “Boating has also been restricted,” said an official.

Dam shutter raised

The shutter of Aruvikkara dam was raised by 1.10 metre and water is being systematically discharged. If needed, the shutter might be raised a little more.

“We are releasing water from the dam as the water level has risen close to its capacity. People living on the riverside have been warned,” said District Collector K Gopalakrishnan.

Relief Material

Collection Centres

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (24x7) - 9496434503

Law College, PMG

Karyavattom Campus

Technopark, Kazhakoottam

Opposite Kedaram Shopping complex

Pattom Govt Model Girls School

Students Centre, PMG

Bharat Bhavan (24x7) -9995484148