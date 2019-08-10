Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Priority for rescue operations’

 As many as 161 families comprising 671 people have been shifted to eight relief centres in the district, owing to heavy rain in the district.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 161 families comprising 671 people have been shifted to eight relief centres in the district, owing to heavy rain in the district. Among them, seven centres were set up earlier for the residents whose homes were damaged in sea erosion.  An additional relief camp was set up at the Kurisumuttam Grandhasala in Kattakada taluk. Four families comprising 15 people are staying at Kurisumuttam Grandhasala.

Currently, the focus is not on relief material. "Materials collected last year were not distributed evenly. Therefore, we will begin a collection drive only after estimating the need for materials required," said Anson P D Alexander, president, Kanal, an NGO. "District Collectors have not asked for relief materials but for help regarding rescue operations. Therefore, prominence will be given to the latter," said an official with the District Collector's office.

Collection centres

A flood relief support centre has been opened in front of the Manaveeyam Street Library to support the flood-affected victims in the district. The centre is set up by the Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. For more details, contact: 9447025877. The city corporation has opened a flood rescue collection materials centre at the Corporation Main Office. "Volunteers willing to help in flood rescue activities can register through the 'Smart Trivandrum app'," said Mayor V K Prasanth. For further details, contact: 9496434503, 9496434434.

Relief Centres
Kattakada taluk 
Kurisumuttam Grandhasala: 4 
families, 15 members
T’Puram taluk
Buds School: 17 families, 62 
members. 
Government UPS Valiyathura: 65 families, 282 
members.
Fisheries Technical School: 1 family, 3 members.
Fisheries Port 
godown I: 16 
families, 74 
members.
Fisheries port 
godown II: 8 
families, 36 
members.
St Roch's High School, Pettah: 38 families, 148 members
Chirayinkeezhu taluk 
St Joseph's Higher Secondary School,  
Anchuthengu: 12 families, 51 
members

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp