‘Priority for rescue operations’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 161 families comprising 671 people have been shifted to eight relief centres in the district, owing to heavy rain in the district. Among them, seven centres were set up earlier for the residents whose homes were damaged in sea erosion. An additional relief camp was set up at the Kurisumuttam Grandhasala in Kattakada taluk. Four families comprising 15 people are staying at Kurisumuttam Grandhasala.

Currently, the focus is not on relief material. "Materials collected last year were not distributed evenly. Therefore, we will begin a collection drive only after estimating the need for materials required," said Anson P D Alexander, president, Kanal, an NGO. "District Collectors have not asked for relief materials but for help regarding rescue operations. Therefore, prominence will be given to the latter," said an official with the District Collector's office.

Collection centres

A flood relief support centre has been opened in front of the Manaveeyam Street Library to support the flood-affected victims in the district. The centre is set up by the Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. For more details, contact: 9447025877. The city corporation has opened a flood rescue collection materials centre at the Corporation Main Office. "Volunteers willing to help in flood rescue activities can register through the 'Smart Trivandrum app'," said Mayor V K Prasanth. For further details, contact: 9496434503, 9496434434.

Relief Centres

Kattakada taluk

Kurisumuttam Grandhasala: 4

families, 15 members

T’Puram taluk

Buds School: 17 families, 62

members.

Government UPS Valiyathura: 65 families, 282

members.

Fisheries Technical School: 1 family, 3 members.

Fisheries Port

godown I: 16

families, 74

members.

Fisheries port

godown II: 8

families, 36

members.

St Roch's High School, Pettah: 38 families, 148 members

Chirayinkeezhu taluk

St Joseph's Higher Secondary School,

Anchuthengu: 12 families, 51

members