Water enters Keezharannoor road; residents wary in Kalady

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water entered Keezharannoor road in Karamana here on Friday, as the swelling Karamana river breached the banks at Killippalam.

“Water has entered the area mainly due to lack of drains. So the water accumulates here for a long time. This happens every time the water level goes up in the river since it is a low-lying region,”” said councillor Karamana Ajith. “We have asked the residents to be cautious for now. The water has not entered any house so far,” he said.

The residents of the neighbouring Kalady ward are wary as the water level is rising.

There is no bund or barricade on the river bank from Maruthoorkkadavu to Kalady South-the areas that saw severe flooding last year.

“I have already gone around the place and warned people to be careful. Last year, it only took half an hour to submerge the region. We had knocked all doors to build a bund here, but it went unheard. If the water level rises further, 30 percent of our ward will be under water,” said councillor Manju G S.

However, the residents also have health concerns as the water level rises.

People of Punchakkari a worried lot

T’Puram : The steady rise in the water levels is a cause of worry for people in Punchakkari. The land with huge paddy fields gets constantly flooded during rain. Many shutters that control the flow of water into paddy fields here have collapsed. The shutters in Thottumkara, near the Jyolsana swimming academy, near Kannukalichal bridge and most of the shutters till Vellayani have been damaged either fully or partially.