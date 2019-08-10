Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water enters Keezharannoor road; residents wary in Kalady

Water entered Keezharannoor road in Karamana here on Friday, as the swelling Karamana river breached the banks at Killippalam. 

Published: 10th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water entered Keezharannoor road in Karamana here on Friday, as the swelling Karamana river breached the banks at Killippalam. 

“Water has entered the area mainly due to lack of drains. So the water accumulates here for a long time. This happens every time the water level  goes up in the river since it is a low-lying region,”” said councillor Karamana Ajith. “We have asked the residents to be cautious for now. The water has not entered any house so far,” he said.

The residents of the neighbouring Kalady ward are wary as the water level is rising. 
There is no bund or barricade on the river bank from Maruthoorkkadavu to Kalady South-the areas that saw severe flooding last year. 

“I have already gone around the place and warned people to be careful. Last year, it only took half an hour to submerge the region. We had knocked all doors to build a bund here, but it went unheard. If the water level rises further, 30 percent of our ward will be under water,” said councillor Manju G S.
However, the residents  also have health concerns as the water level rises. 

People of Punchakkari a worried lot
T’Puram : The steady rise in the water levels is a cause of worry for people in Punchakkari. The land with huge paddy fields gets constantly flooded during rain. Many shutters that control the flow of water into paddy fields here have collapsed. The shutters in Thottumkara, near the Jyolsana swimming academy, near Kannukalichal bridge and most of the shutters till Vellayani have been  damaged either fully or partially.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezharannoor road Kerala floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp