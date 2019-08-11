Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flood fury: Water enters houses at Karimadom colony

Water entered many houses in Karimadom colony near Attakulangara on Saturday morning as overnight rain overflowed the drains choking with solid waste. 

Published: 11th August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

Met Department has forecast decrease in rainfall in Kerala for the next four days beginning from Sunday(Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water entered many houses in Karimadom colony near Attakulangara on Saturday morning as overnight rain overflowed the drains choking with solid waste. 

“The big irrigation drains made as part of operation ‘ananda’ are blocked by meat waste and sacks preventing water flow. Lack of pre-monsoon drainage cleaning reflects here. The house constructions has also resulted in the blockage,” said councillor Simi Jyotish.She added that the construction of the drains itself was unscientific. However, the water has started receding slightly.  

According to residents, the state of Karimadom colony is the same every time there is heavy rain. The water is above the knee level. Water also entered Yamuna Nagar and Kaveri Gardens in Manacaud. 
Water entered a few houses in Eanchakal and Chackai. Again, drains and the ongoing construction works of the Kazhakoottam- Karode bypass caused the issue. “We had earlier raised concerns with the NHAI authorities about these issues. We are doing everything to tackle the situation,” said a corporation official.

