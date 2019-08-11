Intermittent rain, water-logging leave people in dire straits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While rain wrecked havoc in northern districts even on Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram saw intermittent rains at many places. Many houses were destroyed in Varkala, bringing the total number of houses affected in the district to 84.

On Saturday, 28 houses were partially destroyed and two houses were fully destroyed. The two houses completely destroyed are in Thiurvananthapuram and Varkala. On Friday, 50 houses were partially destroyed and four houses completely destroyed.

With the flow of water increasing, the dams in the district have been kept under constant observation. One shutter of Aruvikkara dam was raised to 80 cm. The water level is rising in Peppara dam also. The permitted level of water here is 107.5 metre. By noon, the water level was 104.15 in the dam. In Neyyar Dam, the water level was 81.48 metre. Its capacity is 84.75 metre.

District Collector has urged the people living near rivers to be careful as even though the rains are intermittent, they were harsh. The district disaster management authority has also ordered to shut down the works in all the quarries in the district till further notice.

Meanwhile, the relief camp was closed in Kurisumuttom of Vilavoorkkal panchayat of Kattakada as the 19 people here moved out to other places. However, district administration has asked revenue officers to oversee the setting up of relief camps should the need arise.

With the rain continuing, special squads based in village offices have been deployed by the district administration. The major issue was waterlogging at many places, mainly due to blocked drains. Many roads were also waterlogged obstructing the traffic, especially in the city regions including Kalady, Kuriyathi and Attukal areas in Karamana, Eanchackal, Chackai.

The district administration has also urged people to stay away from hilly tourist destinations. Entry to Ponmudi has also been restricted. In case of Neyyar Dam, even though water is usually released when water reaches 84.75 metre, district administration is in talks to release water in small quantity when the level reaches 83.25 as a precautionary measure. It will help keep the water level under control.