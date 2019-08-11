Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Intermittent rain, water-logging leave people in dire straits

While rain wrecked havoc in northern districts even on Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram saw intermittent rains at many places.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing under a bridge after a shutter of the Aruvikkara dam was opened in the wake of heavy overnight rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While rain wrecked havoc in northern districts even on Saturday, Thiruvananthapuram saw intermittent rains at many places. Many houses were destroyed in Varkala, bringing the total number of houses affected in the district to 84.

On Saturday, 28 houses were partially destroyed and two houses were fully destroyed. The two houses completely destroyed are in Thiurvananthapuram and Varkala. On Friday, 50 houses were partially destroyed and four houses completely destroyed.  

With the flow of water increasing, the dams in the district have been kept under constant observation. One shutter of Aruvikkara dam was raised to 80 cm. The water level is rising in Peppara dam also. The permitted level of water here is 107.5 metre. By noon, the water level was 104.15 in the dam. In Neyyar Dam, the water level was 81.48 metre. Its capacity is 84.75 metre.

District Collector has urged the people living near rivers to be careful as even though the rains are intermittent, they were harsh. The district disaster management authority has also ordered to shut down the works in all the quarries in the district till further notice.

Meanwhile, the relief camp was closed in Kurisumuttom of Vilavoorkkal panchayat of Kattakada as the 19 people here moved out to other places. However, district administration has asked revenue officers to oversee the setting up of relief camps should the need arise. 

With the rain continuing, special squads based in village offices have been deployed by the district administration. The major issue was waterlogging at many places, mainly due to blocked drains. Many roads were also waterlogged obstructing the traffic, especially in the city regions including Kalady, Kuriyathi and Attukal areas in Karamana, Eanchackal, Chackai.

The district administration has also urged people to stay away from hilly tourist destinations. Entry to Ponmudi has also been restricted. In case of Neyyar Dam, even though water is usually released when water reaches 84.75 metre, district administration is in talks to release water in small quantity when the level reaches 83.25 as a precautionary measure. It will help keep the water level under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiurvananthapuram floods Kerala floods Heavy rains
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp