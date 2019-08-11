Potable water much needed relief material

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the collection centres set-up at various parts of the district are getting an overwhelming response, the volunteers said drinking water has become the much-needed relief material.

They pointed out that as majority of the drinking water projects gets affected in the flood, the people should lend a helping hand to make drinking water available to affected districts like Wayanad, Kozhikode and others.

The other essential materials needed are biscuits, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments (men, women and children), sanitary napkin, chlorine, rice, coconut, tea powder and others.

The collection centres have been set-up at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (round the clock, contact 9496434503), Government Law College, Karyavattom Campus, Technopark Campus, Pattom Government Model Girls School, Students Centre PMG, Bharat Bhavan (round the clock, 9996382728).