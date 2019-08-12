Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collection centres for flood-affected citizens operational in Trivandrum

Centre set up by corporation to receive flood relief materials gets a huge response; 24x7 control room opened at minister E P Jayarajan's office

Published: 12th August 2019 01:26 AM

Relief materials being collected and packed by volunteers at the corporation's collection centre in Government Women's College (Photo |EPS, B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 500 volunteers who registered through the 'Smart Trivandrum' application took part in collection activities at the city corporation's main office. "Volunteer badges have been provided to those who have registered to collect and arrange materials at the centre. The residents are requested to provide necessary items that are needed to be supplied at relief camps," said Mayor V K Prasanth. The collection centre opened by the corporation has got a huge response.

Till Monday, four loads of relief materials were sent to the flood-affected districts, including Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode. "The first and second loads were water bottles. While the third load comprised medicines and other essentials, the fourth load included rice and sanitary napkins," said Thomas Varghese, a representative of the Green Army.

The district administration has also opened a collection centre for essential items to help those affected.
The centre has been opened at SMV High School, Thiruvananthapuram. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan requested people to donate necessary items, which will be distributed at relief camps. For more details, contact 9633096769, 9496371088.

The office of Sports Minister E P Jayarajan has been opened as a control room which will operate 24x7. The control room will help people get lists of necessary items required at camps, emergency numbers of nearby police stations, hospitals, fire stations and local self-government bodies. Contact numbers: 0471 2517355, 9497301287, 9961268458, 9846480110.

Meanwhile, the fishermen community across the district is all set to provide their help to flood victims. Poonthura-based fishermen, who were involved in rescue operations last year, said they have readied their boats to leave whenever necessary. The team includes the father of Jineesh, a young fisherman who was involved in the rescue and had died in an accident a month later. They can be contacted at 9947748143, 7293499146.

Other collection centres
Travancore National School
Contact: 9446382728, 9746634238, 9446302728, 6282656072.
Bharat Bhavan, under the Department of Culture.
Contact: 0471 2321747, 9995484148, 9496260067.
St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom
Contact: 9495404974.

Items required at centres

Dry foods
Food items for children
Sanitary napkins
Soap
Dettol
Mosquitoes nets
Bleaching powder
Candles
Matchbox
Drinking water
Bedsheets
Sleeping mats
Blankets
Nighties
Lungi
Bathing towel
Rusk
Biscuits
Sugar
Salt
Milk powder
Pulses
Curry masalas
Oil
Spices
Tea/coffee powder
Mosquito
repellents
Anti Septic lotion
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Washing soap

