Kerala floods 2019: Armed forces turn good samaritans 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The armed forces continue their relief and rescue efforts in the flood-affected areas of the state. Responding to a request from the state government, the Indian Air Force deployed one Mi-17 V5 helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to the flood-hit areas of northern districts in the state.

Helicopters were also deployed in areas affected by landslides in Wayanad and Malappuram.

The IAF also said its liaison officers have been positioned with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to facilitate better coordination of the flood relief efforts.

In the case of Army, one column from Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur has already been deployed at Puthumala, Wayanad. Five more columns from DSC, Kannur were deployed at Kozhikode, Kannur, Thamarassery and Iritty. From Pangode Military Station, two columns of Army from 19 Madras Regiment and four columns from 13 Garhwal were deployed at areas of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Chengannur.