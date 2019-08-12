Kerala's electricity board on a mission to restore connections

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB authorities are on a round-the-clock mission to restore connections in flood-ravaged areas across the state. Official records state that around 43.54 lakh consumers were affected across the state because of flood and landslides. However, only 21.63 lakh connections have been restored at present.

“Officers and workmen of the board are not even taking a day off as they are on a mission to restore power across the state,” KSEB chairman N S Pillai told Express. “Even Muslim officers and workers who are to celebrate Bakrid have decided to work on that day,” he said.

Electricity board has already shut down 35 sub-stations and 12 power houses following the influx of floodwater and silt. Kakkayam power station, which is a major power house, is already shut as it is inundated.

“There are heavy losses, but this is not the time to speak on the losses and our team is on the job. We will restore power to each and every home and that’s our first preference,” Pillai said.

Board officials are facing tough times while on their mission and in several areas there is not even road connectivity after the landslides.