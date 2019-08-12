Ponmudi estate workers living in fear at dilapidated ‘layams’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We have heard about the landslides at Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalappara in Malappuram. We fear that a similar kind of landslide might happen here. A tragedy might strike us anytime,” said John, an estate worker in Ponmudi.

For the majority, a trip to the hilltop is like a walk in the clouds. But for around 100 families residing at layams (divided tenements of barrack-like structure also called as ‘line houses’) of Ponmudi and Kulachikkara estates, the hill station is not an enchanting experience especially when it is raining heavily accompanied by gusty winds. The estate workers residing here are apprehensive that their layams which are in a dilapidated state might fall over their heads anytime.

“The layams are unfit. While some are on the verge of collapse, others have developed cracks and there is also leakage from the ceiling. As seven families raised a complaint on living in these ramshackle structures, they were shifted on Sunday,” said Jisha A R, councillor, Ponmudi ward.

According to her, while women and children were shifted to a hospital hall of the tea plantation, the men were shifted to another layam.

Meanwhile, following reports on the precarious conditions of the layams, a team comprising the tahsildar, police personnel, ward councillor and other representatives visited the layams and took stock of the situation there. It is learnt that upon their demand, the plantation management has decided to convene a meeting on Monday to decide the rehabilitation of estate workers.

“The incessant rain has worsened the situation. There is dampness on the plaster of layams and damage to its walls and foundations. Increasing the precariousness, the layams are set up in hill slopes. If a landslide strikes, the tragedy will be unimaginable,” said John.