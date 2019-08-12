Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station gets more parking space for cars

As the parking space is demarcated, it will be easier for commuters to search a slot while visiting the railway station.

Published: 12th August 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station

Renovated parking space at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, which was recently opened to the public (Photo |EPS, Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parking woes of passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station have been addressed to an extent with the renovated parking area for four-wheelers opened recently. However, in addition, more parking spaces are needed. As a solution, the railway authorities have decided to renovate the remaining parking space towards the Thampanoor flyover.

The parking area had been closed owing to the renovation work from June. Space was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. As the station receives around two lakh passengers every day, the Railway Ministry had decided to make the parking area of world-class standards. Despite repeated efforts, the railway authorities could not find a suitable space because of which vehicles were being parked haphazardly.

The revamped parking space at the station can now accommodate 76 cars. Earlier, its capacity was only 50. “Besides having an existing facility to accommodate about 400 two-wheelers, the parking space can now accommodate cars too. As per the request of commuters arriving at the railway station every day, the parking lot's surface has also been levelled,” said an official.

As the parking space is demarcated, it will be easier for commuters to search a slot while visiting the railway station. It will also help in avoiding the problem of haphazard parking of vehicles.

In the next phase of the project, the railway authorities are planning to construct a compound wall around the parking area as daily commuters have raised their concern about the safety of their vehicles. Besides this, the lack of a covered shelter is damaging the vehicles. “It has been just one year since I bought my new bike. Due to the continuous exposure to sunlight and rain, the bike's colour has faded,” said Sreeni S, a commuter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station parking woes Thampanoor flyover Railway Ministry
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp