Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station gets more parking space for cars

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parking woes of passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station have been addressed to an extent with the renovated parking area for four-wheelers opened recently. However, in addition, more parking spaces are needed. As a solution, the railway authorities have decided to renovate the remaining parking space towards the Thampanoor flyover.

The parking area had been closed owing to the renovation work from June. Space was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. As the station receives around two lakh passengers every day, the Railway Ministry had decided to make the parking area of world-class standards. Despite repeated efforts, the railway authorities could not find a suitable space because of which vehicles were being parked haphazardly.

The revamped parking space at the station can now accommodate 76 cars. Earlier, its capacity was only 50. “Besides having an existing facility to accommodate about 400 two-wheelers, the parking space can now accommodate cars too. As per the request of commuters arriving at the railway station every day, the parking lot's surface has also been levelled,” said an official.

As the parking space is demarcated, it will be easier for commuters to search a slot while visiting the railway station. It will also help in avoiding the problem of haphazard parking of vehicles.

In the next phase of the project, the railway authorities are planning to construct a compound wall around the parking area as daily commuters have raised their concern about the safety of their vehicles. Besides this, the lack of a covered shelter is damaging the vehicles. “It has been just one year since I bought my new bike. Due to the continuous exposure to sunlight and rain, the bike's colour has faded,” said Sreeni S, a commuter.