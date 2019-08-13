Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp’s pre-monsoon cleaning proves to be a damp squib

The monsoon turned the much talked about pre-monsoon cleaning by city corporation to a damp squib.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The monsoon turned the much talked about pre-monsoon cleaning by city corporation to a damp squib. Water has entered homes. Reason: blocked drains. Karimadom colony - meat waste and other non biodegradable waste blocked the flow of water in the drains. Even the deeper drains made as part of ‘Operation Anantha’ were of no help. The nearby Kaveri Gardens was also waterlogged. The case was no different in Keezharannoor and regions of south Kalady, where flooded roads obstructed traffic. 

Allegations range from design flaws in ‘Operation Anantha’ drains to the residents disposing waste in them. Evidently, the fact is that the pre-monsoon cleaning was not as extensive as it was touted to be.
The Corporation maintains otherwise. “We had done extensive pre monsoon cleaning of drains. In fact the water logging was less this time around. Wherever the water logging happened, it went down within a short period of time. If there are any shortcomings we will address it,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

A corporation official begs to differ, though not necessarily pointing fingers at the corporation. “In Karimadom, the drains of operation Anantha were clogged with waste. The slaughter houses nearby dump the waste in these drains and there were sacks upon sacks of waste. Corporation did do the cleaning works. However, cleaning drains is not the responsibility of city corporation alone. In other places like Kalady, it is not just the waste but also private parties closing the drains that resulted in water logging. Such offenders should also be identified and fined,” said the official.

Irrigation department that built the ‘Operation Anantha’ drains can’t wash its hands off the issue. “Primary cleaning must be done by the concerned corporation. If there is anything that is not possible for them to do, they can approach the government which will intimate us of the same, said an official.

. We have done our own pre-monsoon cleaning works. In Karimadom colony, there are a lot of difficulties when it comes to drains and their maintenance. One of them is encroachments. 
Many big projects were envisioned as part of ‘Operation Anantha’ which we had to be shelved owing to practical difficulties at that time. It is time to rethink. Cleaning is not the only issue,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp