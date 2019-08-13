Help for the paw community

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : To help aid stranded animals owing to the flood, a city-based organisation, Hands for Paws, has started the collection of relief materials. Food for cattle, dogs and cats and other essentials such as leashes and collars are being collected at the two collection points started in the city. The organisation is coordinating with other animal welfare organisations across the state involved in rescuing animals.

The Save Animals Kerala (SAK), a collective of animal welfare organisations formed during the last year's floods to rescue and rehabilitate animals, has initiated its activities this year too. The organisation is coordinating with other animal welfare organisations across the state to help animals in distress.

"From ground reports, it is understood that animals are not as affected as last year, and many could be moved to safer places. The requirement is more for food which could get exhausted soon. We have a team of rescue members who are ready to join. We are currently supplying food and other essentials as per the need in the other districts," says Ashok. R, joint secretary, Hands for Paws, part of SAK.

Collection of food materials and other essentials began on Sunday. The requirement is for total mixed ration (TMR) feed for cattle, dog food, cat food, small pieces of clothes, leashes and collars. Relief materials are collected in two centres in the city. "Food needs to be donated in small packets as it helps in distribution. Last year we received 15 kg packets. This time, the request is to donate packets of food up to three kgs only as it is easier for distributing," says Ashok.

"Except Wayanad, where the access to locations has been affected, rescue work is being carried out in all other districts. This time we are more prepared. When the rains started getting stronger itself, all the rescue members came together and the rescue team has been operational. There are animal rescue contact persons in each district," he adds.

Present Requirements

Dog food dry (small packets: up to 3 kg)

Cat food dry (small packets: up to 3kg)

Small pieces of clothes

Leash and collar (medium size)

Collection Points

TMR (cattle feed): Rama Mandiram, opposite Free Mason Hall, near Cotton Hill GHSS

Dog food, cat food and other essentials: Vidhya Nagar, near NC Hospital, MP Appan Road, Vazhuthacaud

For more details contact: 8547686056, 8089890248