Layams to be repaired within 15 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management of Ponmudi and Kulachikkara estates have promised to repair the dilapidated layams (divided tenements of barrack-like structure also called line houses) within 15 days. They gave the assurance during a meeting on Monday. Meanwhile, to discuss the various problems faced by estate workers, a larger meeting to be attended by D K Murali, MLA, district panchayat president, tahsildar, Peringamala grama panchayat representatives, village officer, and plantation inspectors, will be convened on August 26.

“The meeting that is to be convened on August 26 will discuss the demand for constructing new layams for estate workers and handing over revenue land to them,” said Jisha AR, member, Ponmudi ward. Express on Sunday had reported that as many as 100 families living in layams feared that their dilapidated dwelling place might collapse anytime.